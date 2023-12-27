COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) invites Ohioans to start the new year with a hike.

ODNR’s First Day Hikes are on Sunday, Jan. 1, in 13 locations. A full list of locations has been posted by ODNR, here.

Great views of nature, a healthy start to the year, quality time with loved ones, all of these and more are what these first day hikes have to offer.

“Whether you’re an avid hiker or a newcomer to the trails, our state parks, forests and preserves offer a variety of scenic routes for everyone to enjoy,” said ODNR director Mary Mertz.

Of the 13 locations, 12 are state parks and 1 is a nature reserve. Start times vary based on location.

ODNR estimates that there will be over 1,000 hikes across all 50 states this year as part of a “nationwide program of First Day Hikes in America’s State Parks.”

Check out the full announcement from ODNR for more information.