The Neon to show in-person screenings this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Neon is entering another phase of their reopening process. Starting Friday, July 3, they plan to show three in-person screenings on the weekends.

The theater kicked off its soft reopening last weekend with several new protocols in place to protect its staff and visitors from COVID-19.

“It’s going to be a challenge. Our capacity is going to be severely diminished, so even if we have a sellout, a sellout for us now is significantly smaller for us than it was before, so that is a big challenge,” said Manager Jonathan McNeal.

All visitors must wear a face covering and no one showing symptoms of COVID-19 is permitted to enter.