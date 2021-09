DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re heading to this movie theater in Dayton, you’ll need to have your vaccine card handy.

The Neon said that beginning Oct. 1, 2021, all customers aged 12 and over will be required to present proof of vaccination with a photo ID or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours.

“We will continue to monitor the community’s health data and amend our policies based on guidance,” said The Neon.

Masks are currently required for all guests age 6 and older.