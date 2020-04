DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking to pick up some snacks for the weekend, The Neon is holding a clearance sale on candy, fresh popcorn, and carryout beer from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday.

The theater said on their Facebook page that you can pull up in your vehicle, put on your flashers, and someone will come out to take your order to ensure social distancing.

Neon gift cards will also be available for purchase.