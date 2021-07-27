The Neon announces fundraising campaign to help update technology

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Neon announced a fundraising campaign aimed at updating technology at the theater.

The “Projecting Our Future” fund will help the organization purchase and install the state-of-the-art projectors and new speakers, keeping the theater up-to-date and allowing films to be sourced via an internet connection.

The organization said that to provide the necessary updates to these systems, they’ve set the initial goal at $85,000. The Jack W. and Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation of the Dayton Foundation have already committed a gift of $50,000

To make a donation to the Neon’s “Projecting Our Future” fund, click here.

