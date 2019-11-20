The Miami Valley School hosts symposium embracing civil discourse

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley School hosted the first of three planned symposiums on the importance of civil discourse. The symposium is in support of the school’s mission to challenge young people of promise to become self-sustained learners and compassionate global citizens.

Today’s session included a panel of community leaders from a variety of different backgrounds and religious beliefs. Officials said the goal is to supply students with the skills of civil dialogue.

“This is a fitting tome for our students to learn to use their voices to share as well as to be skilled listeners to those with different perspectives,” said Elizabeth Cleary, head of the Miami Valley School. “Dayton has a long history as a city of peace and diplomacy. This year;s symposium is a part of that history.”

A follow-up session in February will teach students and faculty how to respectfully engage in civil discourse. A third and final event in April will be designed and led by the students involved in the symposium.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.