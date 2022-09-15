DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Hamilton County judge temporarily blocked Ohio’s ban on almost all abortions in the state. Today, many are left wondering what’s next after the 14-day temporary ban.

“Women don’t need abortions, women are very capable of raising children, doing their job and other choices like going to school,” said Dayton Right to Life Executive Director Margie Christie. “Women are very capable and don’t need an abortion to be successful.”

Dayton’s Right to Life says they were not surprised hearing the state’s abortion law is temporarily blocked and hopes the Heartbeat Bill is re-established again after 14 days. Meanwhile, Women’s Med Center in Kettering has been preparing to close due to the state ruling. It’s the only clinic in the Miami Valley that performs abortions. There’s no word on long term impact of the two-week hold but the clinic did release a statement, saying in part quote:

“The judge’s decision is a major step in the right direction for the women of Ohio. Women’s Med will start seeing surgical and medical abortion patients early next week and will continue to do so as long as terminations are legal in Ohio.”

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins issued the order on Wednesday. In last week’s court hearing, Jessie Hill, an attorney for the plaintiffs calls the state’s abortion law irresponsible and dangerous.

“SB 23 clearly lies in the face of this constitutional right by banning abortion starting at six weeks l.m.p, which is four weeks after conception, two weeks after a missed period, before many women even know they’re pregnant and well before a vast majority of women can have access to an abortion in the state of Ohio,” said Hill.

Dayton Right to Life says whether the ban is lifted or stays, they believe lawmakers will hear the people’s opinion come November.

“We know Ohio is pro-life, it has a history of that and let the chips fall because my money is on the people of Ohio,” said Christie.

The ban is only temporary, for the next two weeks abortions through 20 weeks gestation can be performed. However, some state leaders say it’s unclear what’s to come next. Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says Ohio’s temporary 14-day ban on most abortions was a step in the right direction.

“Women who are raped, women who are victims of incest or women who could die from their pregancies still can’t get help,” said Sen. Brown. “It’s hurting women, its hurting the reputation of our state frankly, I begin to hear about businesses not wanting to come to Ohio because of the extreme views on abortions, guns and other things.”

Before the ban, the Heartbeat Bill banned abortions after the baby’s heartbeat is detectable, which is normally around six weeks gestation. However, if the mother’s life is in danger, an abortion can be performed which Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says can be a sensitive topic for some.

“I think this whole debate we’re having 50 years after the supreme court took it away from the public deliberation process is a good one to have,” said Yost. “I don’t think you can say you’re pro-life and not be willing to do things that support that life, so these are conversations that we’re going to have as a state, as community as a country and they’re over due frankly.”