DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mall at Fairfield Commons will soon welcome three new options for shoppers in the coming weeks, adding to its mix of more than 130 retailers.

The new additions are Divine Essence Emporium, Temps & Fades and Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet.

Divine Essence Emporium is a new age boutique focused on organic, spiritual and earthly products that aim to promote better health and overall wellbeing, according to a release from The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

They will be holding a grand opening celebration on April 14 beginning at 11 a.m. with refreshments. There will be 20 percent off an entire purchase for the first 30 customers and the opportunity to enter and win a gift basket valued at $100. Divine Essence Emporium is located near CozyMelts on the lower level, the release states.

Temps & Fades is a barber shop that is scheduled to open this spring. It will be located near LensCrafters on the lower level.

Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet is a restaurant offering Japanese-style dishes and seafood. They will offer an all-you-can-eat sushi bar as well as hibachi grill bowls.

Being the third location in the Cincinnati-Dayton areas, Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet will be adding more seafood to their hot bar, the release states.

“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” Leanne Rubosky, General Manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons, said. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Divine Essence Emporium, Temps & Fades, and Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet.”

More information about The Mall at Fairfield Commons can be found on their website.