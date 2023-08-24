DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek will soon welcome five new options for shoppers in the coming months, adding to its mix of more than 130 retailers.

Vivid Sweets

Vivid Sweets’ menu combines mouth-watering treats such as waffle crepes, ice cream and milkshakes with coffee. It’s set to open this fall.

Sock it 2 Em’

Sock it 2 Em’ offers pop culture-themed socks, underwear, belts and slippers. It is set to open its doors near the food court on a date yet to be announced.

OGs Unlaced

OGs Unlaced features a variety of sneakers that are either hard to find or sold out on retail markets. It will open this fall on the upper level near Hallmark.

Go! Calendars, Games & Toys

Go! Calendars, Games & Toys offers a wide selection of calendars as well as toys, games, puzzles and gifts. It will open this fall on the lower level near Champs.

Mariona & Co

Mariona & Co’s team of designers come from areas of Spain with a history of silversmithing, working to create innovative jewelry pieces, according to a release. It will open this fall near Buckle.

More information about the Mall at Fairfield Commons can be found on their website.