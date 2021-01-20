The Mall at Fairfield Commons to unveil Dayton aviation exhibit, military hub

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mall at Fairfield Commons is working with several community partners to bring Dayton’s aviation and military history to its patrons.

Wright Patt Credit Union and Dayton Aviation Services are sponsoring an exhibit featuring a full-size replica of the Wright B. Flyer, the Wright Brother’s biplane, as well as a set of full-size airplane wings used in the 1978 TV movie “The Winds of Kitty Hawk.”

This new installation also comes with the relocating and reopening of The Armed Forces Hub, an area dedicated to celebrating local military personnel and veterans. The hub is located on the lower level near Macy’s and is intended to showcase ways the community can give back to those in service.

“The Mall at Fairfield Commons is excited to be partnering with these aviation organizations to highlight Dayton’s strong history of innovation,” said Leanne Rubosky, General Manager at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “With Dayton being the birthplace of flight and being located so close to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base we are grateful to be able to showcase these historic exhibits.”

The grand opening of the exhibits will be Friday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. and will feature speakers from various aviation museums and organizations, flight simulators and a ribbon cutting.

Before the grand opening, the mall will host a KidX Aviation Scavenger Hunt that Friday at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration opens on Friday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m.

