BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons is hosting a community job fair.

Job seekers will have an opportunity to complete applications on the spot and schedule interviews with retailers.

Available openings include full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. Some positions will also offer benefits and long-term career opportunities.

Check in for the job fair will take place inside the main entrance of the mall Thursday, July 8 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.