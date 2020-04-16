The Mall at Fairfield Commons offers service dog training amid COVID-19 response

Live Now
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons has offered their common area space inside of the shopping center to the local nonprofit, 4 Paws for Ability, to use for the training of their service dogs each week.

The announcement was made in a release Wednesday.

4 Paws currently has several service puppies that have needed their necessary training during this COVID-19 outbreak but have had trouble finding the public space to do this. Because of this, The Mall at Fairfield Commons welcomed them on property weekly to do their training routines within the common area of the center while it is temporarily closed.

Mall officials said, “In the midst of an unprecedented health situation, more than ever, The Mall at Fairfield Commons is embracing its role as a community partner by finding unique ways to transform its space for social good. The service dog training is one way that The Mall at Fairfield Commons is showing its support for the local community during this trying time.”

“This 4 Paws for Ability training is part of our commitment to serving as a community resource and bringing the definition of Goodwill Ambassadors to life,” said Leanne Rubosky, General Manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “We are here to support each other during this difficult time for our community and our world.”

