The Mall at Fairfield Commons celebrating 2021 graduates through sweepstakes to win a shopping spree

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons is celebrating local 2021 graduates through a sweepstakes to win a shopping spree.

The mall’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, will host a national contest called #ScholarSpree, according to a release. The company will give $10,000 to 13 winners who will have the chance to win prizes ranging from $500 to $3,000 to spend at any WPG town center nationwide.

The mall said the prize money is intended to help graduates prepare for their next steps after graduation.

High school and college graduates from the class of 2021 can enter the contest by entering their name and email on the #ScholarSpree landing page and selecting The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Graduates may receive bonus entries through different actions on social media, like tagging friends in #ScholarSpree posts or following The Mall at Fairfield Commons’ social media accounts.

The #ScholarSpree contest will run from May 10 until June 7. Winners will be notified and announced June 9.

“The Class of 2021 has had a challenging year, and we are so proud of the ways they have shown resilience and fostered connections with each other through it all,” said Leanne Rubosky, General Manager, The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “We’re proud to show our local 2021 graduates some love and appreciation through #ScholarSpree, as one of many ways that The Mall at Fairfield Commons continues to show our support for the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

For more information about The Mall at Fairfield Commons and their graduation events, follow The Mall at Fairfield Commons on Facebook and @MallFairFldComm on Instagram.