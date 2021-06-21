The Little Exchange raises $46K for Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Little Exchange raised $46,000 for Dayton Children’s Hospital during the pandemic and presented the final check of $25,000 during their annual board meeting.

The shop closed in March 2020 due to state regulations but spent that time expanding its website from 150 products to almost 2000. They also raised money virtual events, ticket sales and auctions, all of the proceeds going directly the Dayton Children’s.

In December 2020, the Little Exchange presented the hospital with $21,000, which was raised through the events held earlier in the year.

The Little Exchange said this donation was its biggest in over 20 years of raising money.