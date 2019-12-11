‘The Little Clinic’ opens at Kroger in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network and Kroger Health opened their new The Little Clinic Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and health fair at the store on Cornerstone North Boulevard in Centerville.

The clinic offers after-hours care for minor illnesses or injuries, as well as vaccinations and physicals.

Officials say the convenience will help reduce visits to emergency rooms.

“With the primary aim of helping people live healthier lives, we’ve been on a journey to change the way healthcare is delivered in the country, and we want to do that right here in the Miami Valley,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Chief Medical Officer with Kroger Health.

Kroger currently operates The Little Clinics in nine of its Miami Valley stores.

