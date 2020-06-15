The Job Center resumes child support hearings, payments

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting June 15 the Job Center will resume child support hearings and payments in the green Child Support area, as well as additional access to to the blue Family Assistance entrance for help with scanning and picking up forms.

The center says that Family Assistance is continuing to grant face-to-face appointments for customers with complex cases or for people who can’t do business by phone or computer. Clients will be escorted to their appointment when they arrive.

Anyone entering is encouraged to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. All employees will be wearing masks and clients will be provided one upon arrival.

Services can still be accessed by calling 1-844-640-6446 or by setting up an account at https://ssp.benefits.ohio.gov.

A complete list of ways to access JFS services without entering the Job Center is available on the Job and Family Services tab at mcohio.org.