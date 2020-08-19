The Inn at Versailles’ renovation underway with new additions planned

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly a year ago a four-alarm fire heavily damaged parts of the Inn at Versailles, forcing it to close, but parent company Midmark Corporation announced it’s plans to rebuild Wednesday.

Adding on to the original property, Midmark has purchased the buildings where Best Bite Grill and Didier’s Hardware used to reside.

“All of us at Midmark and in the community were deeply saddened after the fire last year. We greatly appreciate the care and concern of our teammates and the community who so graciously came together to support us,” said Midmark President and CEO John Baumann. “We hope the reconstruction of the hotel, together with the restaurant, further stimulates economic vitality and growth in Versailles as well as the surrounding communities.”

The design process for the new hotel and restaurant has already begun. Midmark plans to place construction fencing around the property in the coming weeks.

