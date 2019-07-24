URBANA. Ohio (WDTN) – The one-year-old infant who died after falling into Mad River in Urbana and drowning Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

Around 2:15 pm, a female canoer called 911 from Mad River and told dispatchers her infant child, identified as one-year-old Mia Ye, had just fallen into the water.

She said that she, along with other members of her party, were floating down Mad River when they came across several fallen trees and debris south of OH-55 and the infant fell from the mother’s lap, disappearing under the rushing water.

Deputies from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and members of the German Township, JSP Fire Department, and Enon-Mad River Fire/EMS responded to the scene.

After the boaters were found among an area with fallen trees and debris roughly a half mile south of OH-55, two of them were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Around 5:05 pm, Ye was found among a debris-filled area of the river.

Ye was immediately removed from the water and law enforcement began CPR before transferring the girl to the river rescue crew, who continued CPR and took the child to a waiting ambulance. She was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Urbana.

