The Hub Powered by PNC Bank virtual grand opening set for March 4

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton and the Entrepreneurs’ Center will host a grand opening for The Hub Powered by PNC Bank at the Dayton Arcade on March 4.

The virtual event will be at 5:30 p.m. It will include videos with entrepreneurs and UD faculty introducing Hub spaces, a panel discussion and a ribbon-tying ceremony.

“The Hub is visible proof that Dayton’s long heritage of innovation remains vibrant, healthy and growing,” said Scott Koorndyk, president of the Entrepreneurs’ Center. “In one space, we’ve brought together the support, talent and energy that small businesses and entrepreneurs need to be successful.”

At 95,000 square feet, the Hub includes shared and private office spaces, meeting rooms, conference areas, pop-up retail opportunities, learning labs and classrooms.