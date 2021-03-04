‘The Hub’ innovation center in Dayton Arcade celebrates grand opening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton unveils a new space for entrepreneuers, and it’s the first to open inside the Dayton Arcade.

The Hub will not only be a space for UD students, it will allow community entrepreneuers find the resources they need to build their businesses in one place.

“It’s a place of opportunity that really will be open to anyone with an idea or anyone who wants to loan their skills to entrepreneurs,” UD President Eric Spina said.

The Hub celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon tying instead of a ribbon cutting, signifiying the new connections that will be formed in Downtown Dayton.

Spina said The Hub will help students in their education and on their path to become leaders.

“It will bring them out of the classroom, downtown, working with people different than themselves, business owners, people from different parts of the city, people who are more experienced,” Spina said.

The Hub is two floors filled with collaboration, retail and office space created by the Entrepreneur’s Center and UD, and is powered by PNC Bank.

PNC Dayton Market Regional Manager David Melin said The Hub’s mission of innovation and entrepreneurship is what got them involved.

“It’s really about bringing the community together and having those long-term partnerships where we can create a diverse and inclusive environment where all people can see themselves succeeding and thriving,” Melin said.

Mayor Nan Whaley said her hope is new businesses will spring out of the center and open in the City of Dayton.

“The only way for us to grow business and to grow jobs in Dayton is to build it ourselves,” Whaley said. “So this will be the hub of that, literally The Hub, and we hope the spokes will go out to the entire city.”

Local entrepreneurs are already working in the hub, or plan to move in over the next few weeks.

