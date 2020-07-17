The Hope Center for Families to break ground

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Omega Community Development Center is set to break ground Friday morning on The Hope Center for Families in northwest Dayton.

The Hope Center will be a place people the community can go to for a number of services. Resources will focus on workforce development, health and education. There are a number of partners involved including Dayton Children’s and Sinclair College.

The new facility will be located on the 1800 block of Harvard Blvd. as part of the same complex that encompasses Omega Senior Lofts, which provides affordable housing for seniors.

A virtual ceremony will be held on the Omega CDC Facebook page starting at 10 a.m.

Construction for The Hope Center was originally scheduled for February. Omega CDC hopes to open the building in October 2021.

