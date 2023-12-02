MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg will hold its annual Holiday Celebration on Saturday evening.

Miamisburg Holiday Celebration returns on Dec. 2, starting at 4 p.m. The festivities will take place throughout downtown Miamisburg, along Main Street and the surrounding areas.

Beginning at 4 p.m., attendees can visit the Holiday Bazaar at Star City Social, and watch Jeanie Moreland Dancers at The Plaza.

A parade will travel along Main Street at 5:30 p.m. before concluding on Water Street. A tree lighting will be held at 6 p.m. with the Mayor near the end of the parade route.

From 6 to 8 p.m., visitors can take pictures with Santa, participate in craft activities, go holiday shopping around town and more.

Festivities will go throughout the evening, concluding at 8 p.m.

To find a full list of activities and a map of the event, click here.