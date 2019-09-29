The heat continues today and intensifies for the week ahead

The heat continues across much of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley today.

Well above normal temperatures continue today across much of the Miami Valley with highs in the mid to upper 80s. However, if you live in the far northern counties, it will be slightly cooler today with highs in the only in the upper 70s. North of I-70 there is a chance of a spotty shower or storm.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Isolated shower or storm north. High 86

Very warm this afternoon for the Oktoberfest.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Low 65

MONDAY: Hot, under partly cloudy skies. High 91

An intense heat wave will build for much of the week ahead with the possibility of record breaking heat.

