The Greene reopens, stores implement new procedures for shoppers

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene was busy with shoppers as several stores reopened Tuesday.

With the state’s shutdown on retail lifted, Jeremy Bettman at Jake’s Toggery said they are excited to be back open.

“It feels really good to be back open, we’re getting in a lot of customers,” Bettman said. “People who have been stuck in the house for a while and we’re really happy to be keeping safe as well as serve our products to people who want them again.”

While offering all their usual range of products, they’ve implemented a few new procedures.

“We require all of our customers and our employees to wear masks while they’re in the store,” Bettman said.

There’s a 10-person limit inside the store, hand sanitizer is set up throughout the store, and surfaces are cleaned between customers.

For shoppers, it was a chance to do something they haven’t been able to do for weeks.

“We came here and almost everything’s been open and it’s been very nice to go shopping,” shopper Amy Conley said.

“I’m just really glad to be out of the house,” Tara Oberbeck said. “It feels so nice. Even though I’ve been working through all this, it’s nice to go shopping and hanging out with our friends.”

Though they’re still getting used to some of the new policies.

“It’s weird not having the dressing rooms open because you can’t try on your stuff and you don’t know if it fits and a lot of stores aren’t accepting returns either,” shopper Abby Oberback said.

For businesses like Jake’s Toggery, the best part is having customers in the store after weeks of trying to stay afloat.

“Being back in action and being able to start up again really helps a lot,” Jeremy Bettman said.

Most retailers at The Greene will operate on the following adjusted schedule:

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about The Greene’s COVID-19 policies, click here.