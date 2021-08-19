The Great Darke County Fair prepares for grand reopening on Friday

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Ahead of the opening of the Great Darke County Fair, the safety committee met up to discuss their plans for this year’s event.

In 2020, the fair was scaled back to a Junior Fair because of COVID-19. This year, there are no restrictions or mandates, and the fair board members say they expect anywhere between 185,000 and 200,000 visitors.

“We want to welcome everybody back to the Darke County Fair. The fair is going to be in full swing as we say,” said Darke County Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker.

Darke County Health Commissioner Terrence Holman said people visiting the fair should get vaccinated to protect themselves from any spread.

“COVID is not going to go away, we’re going to see it probably for the rest of our lives and its going to change as most viruses do. The vaccine is the only way to control it,” said Holman.

But he also said that since the fair is outdoors, wearing masks in enclosed spaces and social distancing is also a way to stay safe.

“Masks are usually put at the top of the lists,” said Holman. “If a mask is properly worn and you do these other things then you are relatively safe.”

The safety committee is also prepared to help with traffic, medical emergencies, and weather emergencies. Chief Deputy Whittaker says downloading the Code Red App will help with staying safe while enjoying the fair.

“Darke County is one of the leading agricultural counties in the state of Ohio, if you want to see agriculture and agricultural exhibits you can see it here. We say we’re the largest county fair so we want everyone to come out,” he said.

For more information on the Darke County Fair, click here.