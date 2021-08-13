The Germanfest Picnic is back in full swing at a new location in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After hosting a downsized version in 2020, Downtown Dayton is welcoming back a popular festival.

The 38th Annual Germanfest Picnic is back for 2021 with German food, plenty of German and domestic drinks, live music, the Polka Mass, Culture Display, Kinder Korner and food and craft vendors.

“We are all out here just trying to get everything ready for when our customers and friends and other volunteers come back to enjoy their Gemuetlichkeit,” said Debbie Venys, assistant chairperson of the Germanfest Picnic.

Most years the festivities are held at Riverscape Park, but this year, organizers are holding it on E. 5th Street in St. Anne’s Hill where the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Clubhouse is located.

Last year, COVID-19 restrictions forced the festival to downsize to “Germanfest Picnic Lite.” In 2020, organizers offered Germanfest food items at designated times throughout the day at at the clubhouse.

This year, the biggest draw to the festival is beer.

“We have a huge selection of German beer. That’s down a little bit because of the import problems with COVID, but we still have a real nice selection. And new this year is a whole craft beer garden,” said Judy Schneider, chairperson for Leiderkranz Publicity.

With the festival back in full swing, organizers are hoping 2021 will be a success.

“It seems to be coming together fairly well here at our clubhouse, we are very excited,” said Venys.

The Germanfest Picnic starts Friday at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday.