The Fraze looking for $2 million in SBA pandemic assistance to help with reopening costs

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering City Council decided Tuesday night to approve an application for the Shuttered Venues Operators grant from the Small Business Administration.

The city is eligible to apply for 45% of the 2019 season’s revenue which is a little more than $2 million.

“We anticipate it will be used to cover payroll costs some rental utilities,” explained Kettering Financial Director Nancy Gregory.

Although the city is now prepared to apply, there have been a few roadblocks to the process.

Gregory says the portal to apply hasn’t been opened yet despite being told it would open on April 8. There is also the issue of the city being considered a local government applicant, putting them in “Tier 3” and a disadvantage for funding.

“If so many other organizations apply that they have expended all the funds by the time they get to the third tier its possible we get $0,” shared Marcy Bare, the assistant finance director for Kettering.

However, both Gregory and Bare say these problems aren’t enough to stop the show because it’s not funding the city was depending on to operate.

“While it definitely would be a help, it’s not something that the city is relying on to continue operating The Fraze,” said Gregory.

City leaders also say the reopening of The Fraze largely depends on state and local health orders as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

More information about The Fraze and its reopening can be found here.