VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ford’s Oval of Honor was awarded Thursday night at Wright Patterson Air Force Base Museum.

Over 5,300 senior veterans have taken flight since 2011, all thanks to Dream Flights founder Darryl Fisher. Fisher flies a 1940’s WWII Biplane, something many of these veterans once flew themselves.

“Here’s a 1940’s WWII instrument of war that was very useful and still useful today thanking veterans for their service,” said Fisher. “If I was 18 in 1942 and joined the Army Air Corp, I would start flying in one of these planes and it brings back so many memories. Even if they didn’t fly in them, they saw them training, they were very iconic airplanes.”

Fisher was awarded Ford’s Oval of Honor to recognize common citizens for uncommon commitment to defend the cause of freedom.

“I’m not a veteran but I hugely support them, to me this is my service to our senior veterans but I was very surprised that they would honor me for what we do for veterans,” said Fisher.

The ceremony also celebrated the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force.