The Foodbank to open 2 new Mobile Farmer’s Market sites to address food insecurity

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank, working with the University of Dayton, have identified three communities in Montgomery County in need of emergency food services.

“The Foodbank believes in making charitable food assistance available to all. Our ongoing partnership with the University of Dayton and their GIS software service gap mapping project helps us identify areas where additional food resources are needed,” said Michelle Riley, Foodbank CEO.

In a press release, the Foodbank said that Vandalia, Englewood and Phillipsburg were not having their emergency food needs met. This has prompted them to add two new monthly Mobile Farmer’s Market sites starting March 10.

Living Word Church; Every 2nd Wednesday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Englewood Christian Assembly: Every 2nd Wednesday of the month, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mobile Farmer’s Market sites are open to anyone in need of food assistance. The Foodbank asks that clients are bring their own bags when possible.