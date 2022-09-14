TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank, Inc. will be holding a food distribution event on Thursday, September 15 in Trotwood for those in need of food assistance.

According to The Foodbank, the distribution will be a drive-thru event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the old Salem Mall property on Thursday. CareSource is sponsoring the event and staff will help distribute food.

Guests should pull into the Salem Mall property from Shiloh Springs. From there, they will be directed by Foodbank staff. The Foodbank said guests will be provided with fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products free of charge.

“We are grateful that we can offer these additional opportunities to support families who need it,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank.

“The City of Trotwood is terrific asset to the Greater Dayton area, full of economic growth and progress. It is also a community that has high levels of food insecurity due to historic disinvestment. We are excited that our partnership with CareSource will allow us to increase food security for our neighbors.”

The Foodbank reminded guests to leave plenty of space in the trunk or backseat for food to be loaded into. They also asked that guests not arrive before 12 p.m. for food preparation and safety purposes.