DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A mass food distribution will be held at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by The Foodbank, a mass distribution will take place on August 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Welcome Stadium, located at 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

CareSource is sponsoring the event and will be volunteering at the distribution.

In addition to food distribution, optional free healthcare screenings and other services will be available at a Premier Health mobile clinic.

The Foodbank asked that participants not line up before 9 a.m. for food preparation and safety purposes.

This distribution is a drive-thru event, so The Foodbank reminded participants to leave plenty of room in their vehicles for items.