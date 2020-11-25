The Foodbank prepared for holiday demand, donations very helpful during winter season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Since the start of the pandemic, food pantries across the county have seen an uptick in the amount of families needing food assistance but The Foodbank is prepared to meet the demand brought by Thanksgiving.

“We’re honestly really in a good place where we feel very prepared to serve people in the holiday season,” said Caitlyn McIntosh, outreach and SNAP lead at The Foodbank. “So things are looking really good — definitely not as stressed as we were in March and April though, for sure.”

However, she said the amount of families stopping by is still growing and has doubled since just last week. To continue efficiently providing meals for an increasing number of families, McIntosh said The Foodbank has needed to utilize reinforcements.

“Obviously we still have the National Guard here. They’ve been a really big help for us as far as packing boxes, operating the drive-thru — things that volunteers would normally do. They have really done a great job at replacing that piece of the puzzle that we’re missing.”

As the Christmas season approaches and with the number of coronavirus cases continuing to spike across the Miami Valley, McIntosh said one of the best ways community members can help their neighbors is by donating to assist those struggling with food insecurity.

“We are still taking food donations on kind of a smaller basis because we do have to obviously sanitize everything when it comes in,” said McIntosh. “But monetarily-wise, $1 equals six meals here because we are able to purchase things at a wholesale price. So I always compare us to the Costco or the Sam’s Club of the food industry because we can stretch [the money] out. So it’s really up to people and what they’re most comfortable with.”

The Foodbank will be open three days this week: Monday through Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., and will be closed Thursday and Friday. To learn more about the food resources they’re offering this holiday season or to find out how to donate, click here.