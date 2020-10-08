The Foodbank of Dayton receives $30,000 food truck donation from Anthem

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank of Dayton received a big gift Thursday morning in the form of a new food truck sponsored by Anthem insurance.

Regional Vice President with Anthem in Ohio, Rob Cleary, made opening remarks ahead of the first distribution from the truck, explaining the importance of food security to overall health.

“If you don’t have enough to eat, it’s very difficult to have your best mental and physical life,” he said.

The new truck first went into use outside the New Lebanon Courthouse at 10 a.m. Thursday. Chief development officer at The Foodbank, Lee Lauren Truesdale, said they’re grateful to Anthem for supporting the mission of the organization and feeding those who’ve gone hungry.

“This is the seventh truck that we’ve added to our fleet and this truck will he used primarily for food distribution into rural communities. We visit about 27 every month, and those are the communities that don’t really have a large food presence.”

Cleary added, this year, it was especially important to help families experiencing food shortages with COVID-19 altering many families’ sources of income.

“For us to make this contribution and play our role in helping address food insecurity at any time is critical, but even more so this year as people are struggling with employment and just need a little extra help.”

Truesdale explained the $30,000 donation for the truck will allow The Foodbank to provide six meals to each family that attends distributions, which will be held in various communities. Cleary added, he and the Anthem team are proud to give back, and they plan to continue providing support where needed.

“We plan on being involved not just today, but in the future with The Foodbank of Dayton. It’s a great partnership,” he said.

Future locations of the truck will be posted on The Foodbank’s Facebook page.