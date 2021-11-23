DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, The Foodbank held a Thanksgiving food distribution event at The Dixie Lane Drive-In sponsored by the Levin Family Foundation. Though the event was supposed to run from 1 to 3 p.m., the event began earlier due to the extensive need for food.

The Foodbank Development and Marketing Manager Lauren Tappel says that Tuesday’s event featured enough food to feed nearly 1,000 families.

“We’ve got onions, apples, potatoes. We’ve got mixed dairy boxes that include milk, butter, and cheese, and eggs. We’ve got the turkeys obviously. Mixed fresh produce items,” said Tappel. Compared to 2020’s Thanksgiving food distribution, Tappel says the need is much higher this year.

“Compared to last year we’ve been seeing about a 6 percent increase. It’s just a slight increase. Compared to the summer months this year, we’re seeing about a 30 percent increase,” said Tappel.

Although Tappel says food insecurity does usually increase during winter months due to added expenses like heating bills, the pandemic has made things worse.

It’s reasons like this, why Wright Patterson Air Force Base Airman Randolph Korham says he loves volunteering his time giving back to people. “I love giving back to the community. I love helping out. With the whole holiday season and way things are going, it’s great for us to be out here and participate. Helping out any way we can,” said Korham.

For anyone who missed out on Tuesday’s Thanksgiving food distribution, click here for more food assistance from The Foodbank.