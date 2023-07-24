DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is holding its first-ever distribution Tuesday at Greenview High School in Jamestown, Ohio.

According to The Foodbank, the distribution will run from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, July 25. In addition to the food, Premier Health will be providing a free mobile clinic offering optional health screenings.

Residents from Jamestown and the surrounding areas are invited to attend this drive-through event. Guests will arrive at the high school parking lot and follow directions to be handed fresh produce, grains and other products.

The event is sponsored and staffed in part by CareSource.

“This will be our first time distributing at this location and we are grateful for the opportunity to further support families in this community,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “We are excited that our partnership with CareSource will allow us to increase food security for our neighbors during this event and the ones that follow.”

The high school can be found at 4710 Cottonville Road in Jamestown. Any questions concerning this food distribution event can be directed to The Foodbank at 937-461-0265.