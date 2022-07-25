FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank will be hosting a mass food distribution in Greene County on Tuesday, July 26.

According to The Foodbank, the mass distribution is for Greene County residents who are in need of food assistance. The distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Residents should enter the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road, where police officers will direct lanes towards Lot 8 at the back of the property. The Foodbank asked that those attending not arrive before 9 a.m. for food preparation and safety purposes.

The Foodbank said to leave plenty of room in the trunk or backseat for food to be placed. Those attending will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products free of charge.

“We are looking forward to having another successful event during challenging times,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, states. “A special thanks to Wright State University and CareSource for making this distribution possible, as well as Premier Health for bringing their services to the community free of charge.”

CareSource is sponsoring the event and will be volunteering at the distribution. Premier Health will also be onsite with a mobile clinic offering free and optional health services.