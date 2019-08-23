The Foodbank hosting food distribution in Greene County Friday

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank is hosting a mass food distribution in Greene County Friday morning.

It’s happening from 9-11 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Nutter Center at Wright State University.

Fresh produce and other products will be available at no cost.

“There are 21,170 individuals in Greene County alone who do not know where their next meal is coming from and we don’t want to see anyone go hungry in the Miami Valley,” Foodbank CEO Michelle Riley said. “With support from CareSource, The Foodbank looks forward to serving those in need through this mass distribution.”

The Foodbank works with food pantries across Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties to feed people who qualify for food assistance.

CareSource is sponsoring the event.

