DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in need of food assistance, The Foodbank is holding a distribution event on Thursday.

A drive-thru food distribution event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the site of the old Salem Mall, at 2275 Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood. Residents of Trotwood and surrounding areas will be able to receive food at the event, according to a release.

Items you will receive if you attend the event are grains, fresh produce, proteins and other products. All items you will receive will be free of charge.

Attendees are recommended to have enough space in either the backseat of their vehicle or trunk area for volunteers to smoothly put items into their vehicle and coordinate the event.

CEO of The Foodbank, Michelle L. Riley, says, “We are grateful that we can offer these additional opportunities to support families who need it. The City of Trotwood is terrific asset to the Greater Dayton area, full of economic growth and progress.”

“It is also a community that has high levels of food insecurity due to historic disinvestment. We are excited that our partnership with CareSource will allow us to increase food security for our neighbors,” Riley said.

Staff from The Foodbank will be on site to direct traffic towards the back of the old Salem Mall site.

If you are interested in learning more about the distribution event, you can call The Foodbank at (937) 461-0265.