DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank will be holding a drive-thru food distribution in Dayton.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29th, the distribution event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Montgomery County residents in need of food can visit UD Welcome Stadium, located at 1605 S. Edwin C Moses Blvd. in Dayton.

Fresh produce and other products are what clients will receive. They should arrive at the Edwin C Moses Blvd. the designated entry point and have space cleared in the trunk or backseat for food to be placed by volunteers.

“These distributions reflect our unwavering commitment to serving the community and providing nourishment, hope, and dignity to those facing difficult times,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank.

Premier Health will also be on site to offer biometric readings, which will be free and optional.