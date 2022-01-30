DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank will be changing its drive-thru hours for the week of Jan. 31 – Feb. 4.

Due to anticipated winter weather, The Foodbank drive-thru will be operating from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. for anyone in need on Monday and Tuesday.

According to The Foodbank, there will be no drive-thru distribution on Wednesday and no senior CSFP distribution on Thursday. Seniors involved in CSFP should receive a call from the team this week for further information.

For more information, The Foodbank said to follow their social media channels @thefoodbankinc.

Anyone in need of emergency food assistance should call United Way’s HelpLine at (937) 225-3000.