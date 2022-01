DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank Drive Thru will be changing its days of operation.

The Foodbank announced in a Facebook post that effective Jan. 11, the Foodbank Drive Thru will only be open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. According to the Foodbank, the Drive Thru will no longer be open on Mondays.

The Foodbank noted that this change will not affect the CSFP senior schedule.

If you need help finding a pantry near you, call (937) 238-5132.