The Foodbank distributes food in Greene County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank held an event Friday to distribute food in Greene County.

The Foodbank arrived at the Nutter Center at Wright State University at 9 am to pass out food to anyone who needed it. Joining The Foodbank were volunteers from CareSource.

“There are 21,170 individuals in Greene County alone who do not know where their next meal is coming from and we don’t want to see anyone go hungry in the Miami Valley,” Michelle Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “With support from CareSource, The Foodbank looks forward to serving those in need through this mass distribution.”

“The CareSource Foundation and The Foodbank have been great partners for over a decade,” Cathy Ponitz, vice president of the CareSource Foundation, said. “Our mass food distributions are a result of understanding the unique needs of people in our surrounding communities. We’re honored and excited to greet our Greene County families with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, served by 150 CareSource employees.”

