The Foodbank changes hours of operation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foodbank has changed their hours of operation, effective immediately.

The Foodbank will be closed for distribution on March 30 and March 31 and will be open on the following days:

Wednesday, April 1st 10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, April 2nd 10:00am- 12:00pm

Friday, April 3rd 10:00am-12:00pm

Households may be served once every 30 days.

Anyone with questions can call The Foodbank’s emergency phone at 937-949-4096, which is staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.