The Foodbank adds mobile pantry locations as demand remains consistent

SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – To better serve rural areas , The Foodbank has added two more locations to its list of mobile pantry stops.

Outreach lead at the Foodbank, Caitlyn McIntosh said as demand remains stable a year into the pandemic, their goal is to proactively meet the needs of community members who need help.

“The way that we map our mobile pantries — we actually work with the University of Dayton, and they create a service gap map for us,” she said. “So they are taking data from our clients who come and visit us and sort of seeing where they’re coming from, and we decided to make it easier for them and just go straight out into the communities where they need us the most.”

McIntosh said they’ve found that food insecurity tends to be a concern in rural areas, and have added Englewood and Central State’s Wilberforce location to their list of stops.

“We’ve learned that [in] rural communities people don’t have access to things like public transportation, they may not have their own car, they may be working really long hours or odd hours where they can’t always come to The Foodbank. We always want to be conscious of those social determinants of health and barriers that people are experiencing, and just make it easier for them and go straight out to them,” she explained.

The mobile pantries, she said, play a major in doing that efficiently. And with needs varying in each community, she said staff at The Foodbank is keeping a close eye on demand, including which communities will benefit most from the pantries.

“The pandemic played a really big part in our mobile pantries. Actually, we had to suspend them for about three months because…things were constantly changing. We didn’t know how they could operate on a normal level. So now even a year later, we’re just now getting back up to full capacity of all those mobile sites. So that’s why it’s so important for us to keep evaluating where we are and where we’re going, because we want to make sure that we’re always meeting those needs.”

While volunteers are still not allowed in the brick and mortar Foodbank location, McIntosh said volunteers are still needed to meet the growing demand of the mobile pantries. To learn more about volunteering, click here or to find updated information about the mobile food pantry locations, click here.