The Dragons host Great American Beer Tasting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Great American Beer Tasting returns to Day Air Ballpark.

The Dragons said they are partnering with Heidelberg Distributing to bring this event for the 13th year in a row.

Each beer tasting ticket provides twenty 4oz. samples, a raffle ticket for high-end prizes, the 2021 shirt, a 2021 souvenir pint glass with 4oz. and 8oz. pour lines, access to activities and games on the field, and more, The Dragons said.

Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. with ID checks starting at 12:30 p.m. According to a release, guests can sample over 100 different beers, ciders and seltzers from big-name and local breweries in the Dayton area.

Tickets will be $40, and designated driver tickets are available for $5. The designated driver tickets provide a 2021 souvenir pint glass, five 4oz. samples of non-alcoholic beverages at the event, and a voucher for a complimentary soda or water.

