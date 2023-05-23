DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There are only a few days left to register for the Dragons 5K at early-bird prices.

According to a release, the Dragons are offering the early-bird registration price of $25 a person through the end of May. On June 1, the price will increase to $30 for ages 18 and up. Registration will be $20 for those 17 and under.

This year marks the 13th anniversary of the race held at Day Air Ballpark, which will be held on Saturday, July 15.

All participants, both virtual and in-person will be given a bag filled with Dragons swag including a 5K T-shirt, a finisher’s medal, a Dragons hat, and four lawn tickets to a future Dragons game.

To reserve your spot in the race, you can register online here.