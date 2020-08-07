The do’s and don’ts of mask donations during the pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jackie Carothers from Dayton and four other women from United Christian Church have spent their time in quarantine making more than 1,500 masks to donate.

So far they’ve donated the masks to Grandview Hospital, nursing homes and Centerville schools. But Carothers has hundreds more masks at home, so she reached out to WDTN to find out where else she could donate the masks to help those in Dayton.

Dan Suffoletto, public information specialist with Dayton Montgomery County Public Health says that donating masks to the St. Vincent de Paul drop-off center on Edwin C. Moses Blvd is one way to help the community.

“There’s always a need out there for help. So to the extent that people want to help, we appreciate that,” said Suffoletto.

Carothers says making the masks brings her joy.

“This is something I can do. I’m disabled [but] I can do it in my home where I can stop at any point and it makes me feel really good inside,” she said.

Suffoletto is also asking anyone who donates masks to wash them before placing them in an individual plastic bag for safe keeping.