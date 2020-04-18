The Donut Haus reopens in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant and food industry, but down in Springboro, The Donut Haus has found a way to reopen its doors.

“We were closed a little over two weeks and then we saw how the guidelines were going to go, tried to see how we were going to adhere to clean up the place the best we could, sanitize everything, then once we felt comfortable with that and saw that people were still getting out and about we decided to reopen,” said Ryan Tripp.

Tripp runs The Donut Haus in Springboro and Bear Creek Donuts in Miamisburg. Once he decided to reopen his shops, word spread quickly.

“The past few days we’ve been in continuous production while open so I’d say easily, today alone probably 400 some dozen this morning and that’s just in the first few hours we were open and then our other store almost sold out twice so it’s been pretty wild,” he says.

Ryan says his shops are busy, but are also safe with costumers practicing social distancing inside and if requested, curb side delivery outside.

And as for “why” the sudden rush of donuts?

“Well, I mean, everyone likes something sweet and a dollar a donut, people like that too, you can’t go wrong,” said Tripp.

The Donut Haus opens at 6 a.m. for four days a week, Thursday through Sunday.