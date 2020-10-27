The Dayton Society of Natural History receives CARES Act grant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Society of Natural History (DSNH) received a $5,000 grant from Ohio Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the federal CARES Act of 2020.

According to a press release from DSNH, The CARES Act included $75 million emergency funding for the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). Ohio Humanities grants ranged from $495 up to $10,000. Funds were used to cover basic costs, retain staff, create distance virtual programming and reopen facilities.

“We are currently working with the CARES Act grant to develop a virtual tour for our SunWatch site,” said Jill Krieg-Accrocco, DSNH Curator of Anthropology and Exhibitions. “This will include activities sent out to students to do at home or in the classroom.”

For more information on this project please contact the Dayton Society of Natural History at 937-275-7431.