The Dayton Foundation raises more than $500,000 for tornado relief efforts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foundation announced on Thursday that it has raised more than half-a-million dollars since the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

More than 2,000 donors have contributed to the more than $500,000 in donations to the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund, which was established the morning after the outbreak to raise funds for relief, recovery, and rebuilding efforts.

The fund allows The Dayton Foundation to continue to give to charitable organizations while also assisting non-profit organizations in addressing the relief efforts.

Organizations such as The Foodbank, the American Red Cross, Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, and St. Vincent de Paul have benefited from the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund.

“We are so grateful for the funds from the GDDRF of The Dayton Foundation, which will help us directly assist clients impacted by the disaster in keeping their housing or securing a new place to live,” Cherish Cronmiller, president and CEO of Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, said. “One client had her place of employment sustain damage and missed a week and a half of work. Subsequently, she was unable to pay June’s rent in full, but we intervene and helped her to stay in her apartment. We also have pledges to landlords for security deposit assistance for those clients who need to relocate.”

The Dayton Foundation says that donations have come from all over the world and many major gifts are still pending.

“From organizations holding fundraisers, to individuals walking in off the street to drop off donations, the outpouring of support to GDDRF has been amazing.” Michael M. Parks, president of The Dayton Foundation, said. “We only anticipate the needs of those individuals affected by the tornadoes will continue to grow. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and individuals in the community, we will have resources to support non-profit organizations that are helping those impacted by the tornadoes to get back on their feet not just today, but in the months and years ahead.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.